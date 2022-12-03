E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,401,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 3,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,517.7 days.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENAKF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Get E.On alerts:

About E.On

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.