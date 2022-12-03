EAC (EAC) Trading 37.2% Lower This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $39.47 million and $15,508.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00451208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.14226855 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,189.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.