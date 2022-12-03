easyJet’s (EZJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.30. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

