Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.32. 275,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 77.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

