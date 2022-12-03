Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 149,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $22.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.