Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 149,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

