Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $191,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

