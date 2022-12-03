Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.23. 44,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $32.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
