Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.23. 44,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $32.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

