Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 183,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,032. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

