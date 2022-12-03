Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,218 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ELS opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.
ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
