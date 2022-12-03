Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 366.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

