Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.