Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

