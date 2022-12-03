Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WH opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

