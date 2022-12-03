Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $359.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

