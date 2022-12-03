Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,070 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DexCom by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 217.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

