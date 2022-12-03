Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

