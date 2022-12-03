Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

