Efforce Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $381,812.37 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $33.11 million and $381,812.37 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

