ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and approximately $18.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32352444 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

