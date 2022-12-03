Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.