Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Employers stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,590,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Employers by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,469,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

