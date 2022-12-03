Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $9.97 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.97 million and $162,862.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.