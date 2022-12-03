Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in November

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.75. 7,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Enstar Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.06.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

