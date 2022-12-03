EOS Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005476 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $999.51 million and $74.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009793 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025199 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005959 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005110 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,928,729 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
