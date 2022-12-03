ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $10.46 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $33.45 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,022.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00245464 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00911926 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $44.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

