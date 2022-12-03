ERC20 Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $22.77 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010648 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040317 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00242090 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00922906 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.