Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.46 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008098 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $86.46 million and $418,489.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00448867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00861145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00655118 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00245959 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,012,048 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

