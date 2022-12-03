ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 3,195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 583.5 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

