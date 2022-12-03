Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 866,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 764.6 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $22.85 during midday trading on Friday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Further Reading

