Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $109.40 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $109.40 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.75 or 0.00115999 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,023.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00453627 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023813 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002610 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00865708 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00653123 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00246628 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00270469 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
