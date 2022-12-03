ETHPoW Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00022573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $410.02 million and $36.87 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00497401 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.74 or 0.29992152 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,415,609 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,405,299.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.88498739 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $49,007,574.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

