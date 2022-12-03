Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

