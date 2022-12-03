Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.