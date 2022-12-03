Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

