Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.21. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.13.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.