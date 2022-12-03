Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

EVRG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evergy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.