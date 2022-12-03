Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 437,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

