Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 11,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 89,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.46.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

