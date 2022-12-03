Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.7 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.