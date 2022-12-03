Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.0 days.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of EXPGF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

