Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

