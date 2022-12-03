Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 245,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 127,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Falcon Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Falcon Gold

In other news, Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$26,666.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,640.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.