FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

FATBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -11.79%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

