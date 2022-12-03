Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $423.00 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.00 million and $313,559.84 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010678 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00240395 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99146661 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $381,483.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

