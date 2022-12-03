Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0633 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $47.23 million and $5.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00079309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025349 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.