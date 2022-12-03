First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,470.0 days.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $27.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

