First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 99,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,636. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.