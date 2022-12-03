First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.08 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

