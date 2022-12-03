First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First United has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 9,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $134.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

