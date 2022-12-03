FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 1,072,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $3.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Get FirstRand alerts:

FirstRand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.