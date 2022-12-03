Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.72.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

