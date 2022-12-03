Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.72.
About Flexible Solutions International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.